IstandWithVatiswa: Mzansi rallies behind Vatiswa Ndara

Words of support and encouragement have been pouring in for actress Vatiswa Ndara after her open letter to Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa regarding the treatment of actors.

The actress caused quite a buzz when she alleged that she was mistreated by Connie and Shona Ferguson, the owners of Ferguson Films.

TshisaLIVE reported that the Fergusons were considering taking legal action against Ndara regarding the allegations.

“We are considering legal action against the author of the letter and we are not going to answer any further questions at this time,” said the Fergusons' lawyer Brendan de Kooker.