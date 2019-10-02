Felicia Mabuza-Suttle goes back in time to the early days of Mafikizolo on 'The Felicia Show'
Renowned TV presenter Felicia Mabuza-Suttle is homesick and to aid her sickness she shared a throwback video of Mafikizolo's early days in the music industry.
The TV personality and entrepreneur took to Instagram to post a video of Mafikizolo performing on her talk show, The Felicia Show.
Back in the day, Felicia had one of the most loved talk shows on TV. Many dubbed her the Oprah Winfrey of Mzansi and sure wouldn't mind if it made a comeback.
Since moving to the US years ago, Felicia has expressed how homesick she is.
“We talked. We sang. We danced. This throwback with the beautiful Nhlanhla Nciza and Theo Kgosinkwe on The Felicia Show.”
The show provided a rare opportunity for black and white people in SA to come together and debate issues that they were unable to discuss during apartheid.
This is not the first time Felicia has reminisced about her homeland, as on Heritage Day she remembered the issues her show used to touch on.
“Happy Heritage Day SA. We tackled the issue of whether we are losing our culture a number of times on the Felicia Show,” she wrote in her tweet.
Any possibilities of your show returning back to our screens. I remember that it was more of a family show where real issues were discussed. We really need such shows to revive us and to reconnect us as communities— Saxonm (@Saxonm8) September 24, 2019