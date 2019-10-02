Felicia Mabuza-Suttle goes back in time to the early days of Mafikizolo on 'The Felicia Show'

Renowned TV presenter Felicia Mabuza-Suttle is homesick and to aid her sickness she shared a throwback video of Mafikizolo's early days in the music industry.

The TV personality and entrepreneur took to Instagram to post a video of Mafikizolo performing on her talk show, The Felicia Show.

Back in the day, Felicia had one of the most loved talk shows on TV. Many dubbed her the Oprah Winfrey of Mzansi and sure wouldn't mind if it made a comeback.

Since moving to the US years ago, Felicia has expressed how homesick she is.

“We talked. We sang. We danced. This throwback with the beautiful Nhlanhla Nciza and Theo Kgosinkwe on The Felicia Show.”