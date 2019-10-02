'Firebomber' who set alight bus full of mineworkers jailed for murder
One of the four men linked to the deadly 2018 petrol bomb attack on a bus full of mineworkers has been sent to jail by the Polokwane high court.
Thirty-year-old Kgaugelo Moime was found guilty of six counts of murder and 48 counts of attempted murder.
“[He was sentenced on Monday to] 25 years imprisonment for each count of murder and 10 years imprisonment for each count of attempted murder. This after he pleaded guilty,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe on Wednesday.
The attack happened on the evening of April 2 2018.
“A group of workers were travelling on a bus to Modikwa Platinum mine in Driekop outside Burgersfort when it stopped at a bus stop to collect others,” said Ngoepe.
“Unknown suspects pretending to be mineworkers, then got into the bus and set it alight, using highly flammable liquids. Six workers were burnt beyond recognition. The perpetrators then jumped out leaving the bus already engulfed in huge flames,” he added.
Other bus passengers escaped with injuries.
A high-level police team was assigned to probe the case and five suspects were arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.
The fifth suspect, however, was released after he could not be positively linked to the incident.
“The other three accused Sipho Khumalo, Philemon Makwana and Thabo Mokgala will have their trial in April 2020,” said Ngoepe.