Leisure

Team up and say 'beat it' to bullying

PREMIUM
Beth Cooper Howell Woman on Top 05 September 2019

I was bullied at school and so was my daughter. For both of us, it got worse before it got better.

We are/were ‘the type’ to walk away or refuse to retaliate. We just learned to take it on the chin – until our courage finally ran dry...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa addresses gender-based violence protesters
RESULTS: These 5 Acts Are Going To The Finals! Did Your Fave MAke It? | ...

Most Read

X