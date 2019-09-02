WATCH | Idols SA fans freak out over 'Mzansi's Taylor Swift' - Micayla
Micayla Oelofse blew South Africa and the judges on Idols SA away on Sunday night, making her a firm favourite for the title in many people's minds.
She gave fans some serious pop queen vibes with her rendition of Dua Lipa's New Rules, earning her the nickname Mzansi's Taylor Swift from fans.
Micayla, who was discovered through the Telkom pop-up auditions in Port Elizabeth, is this year’s youngest contestant and made a big impression on the judges.
She got not one but three “whoo shems”, led by none other than Randall himself.
Somizi said her performance was perfect. "You are a pop star!” he added.
Over on social media, the love was just as real. Memes and messages stanning over sis flooded the TLs.
Micayla you did the damn thing guurl??#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/VDKaDkgZ9Z— Thato083 (@Thato_083) September 1, 2019
#IdolsSA Micayla is so perfect ??? pic.twitter.com/du7TjgpfKD— Mr P (@TheRealMrPascal) September 1, 2019
Micayla might become an international pop star after this #IdolsSA— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) September 1, 2019
Micayla I know you won't disappoint, my vote goes to you #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/tUlQ3qwuvQ— Tshepo_Stapora (@Tshepo52272233) September 1, 2019
I’m rooting for Sneziey and Micayla, yazini! I yes them #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/KocsUGCjsJ— Ndinani??♀️ (@MsNdinani) September 1, 2019
I would agressively throw roses, shoes and ALLESS at Micayla on stage. This girl is IT! ? #TelkomFam #IdolsSA @TelkomZA pic.twitter.com/eNni6REi43— Karabo Molele (@_Karabomolele) September 1, 2019
I am ?% team Micayla this season ????#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/RBBMm0AEuL— Cookie_ (@CostanceKoketso) September 1, 2019
Clearly we were all waiting for Micayla #IdolsSA— Freedom (@Lowkee_Loki) September 1, 2019
Girl killt it??????? pic.twitter.com/8vef6ZOWQe
Micayla is such a talent!#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/KIqiQgtwSu— MsMasupha (@WaMokoteli) September 1, 2019
Others felt she was overhyped and punted Innocesia as the real winner on the night.
Innocesia performed Alessia Cara’s Scars To Your Beautiful.
Her fans were also parking on the socials giving their opinions.
Such exaggeration over Micayla's performance #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/Y09zylnxG2— NdiliMpondo1???? (@asiendu) September 1, 2019
Innocentia's performance??? was waaaay better than micayla's performance?.— Merc (@Thabuxulu) September 1, 2019
Go argue with your delusional self#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/GX41Lro97i
Innocentia!!! Best performance of the night for me #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/6u7tgMLWno— Otis Lawrence (@Iam_Otsi) September 1, 2019
OMG, there’s something special about Innocentia ❤️ #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/jMEr2twYi8— 2nd_Born? (@drdwing) September 1, 2019