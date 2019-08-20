Trevor Noah raked in more than R430-million from comedy last year

Besides being one of the funniest people in the world, Trevor Noah is also collecting some serious coins after banking an estimated R430-million from comedy last year.

The SA-born comedian made the Forbes list as the fourth highest paid stand-up performer in the world last year.

Kevin Hart was the highest paid comedian on the list, earning R909-million, followed by Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan.

Amy Schumer is the only woman to make it on to the list.

Trevor took home about $28 million (R430-million), mostly through stand-up, and was a new entry on this year's list.

Over the last year he has apparently made more than 70 stops across the world to perform and had his second Netflix special, Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia.

He is also still collecting coins from his 2016 book, Born a Crime, which is a bestseller.

The star is currently on a break from The Daily Show and has been put on vocal rest by doctors.

“Unfortunately, per doctor’s orders I am on vocal rest and won’t be able to host The Daily Show tonight. Luckily we've got a few days off so I'm gonna rest and get back to 100,” he revealed to fans on social media late last week.

Trevor is also spending some of those hard earned coins on vacation with Sizwe Dhlomo and others this week in Singapore.