Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’

PREMIUM

Two doctors, who are studying to become anaesthetists, have approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) after one was fired from Tygerberg Hospital and another suspended without pay for “stealing” two broken chairs from the hospital.



In January, three doctors took the broken chairs – with verbal permission, they say – to have them refurbished...

