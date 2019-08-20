Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’
Two doctors, who are studying to become anaesthetists, have approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) after one was fired from Tygerberg Hospital and another suspended without pay for “stealing” two broken chairs from the hospital.
In January, three doctors took the broken chairs – with verbal permission, they say – to have them refurbished...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.