John Legend, Rihanna & Cardi B slam Donald Trump over Texas and Ohio shootings: 'He inspires killers'
Musicians Rihanna, John Legend and Cardi B have taken to Twitter to air their frustrations and anger towards US President Donald Trump, following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio at the weekend.
Twenty people were killed in El Paso, Texas, while nine people were gunned down in Dayton, Ohio. In El Paso, 26 people were injured, while 27 were injured in Dayton, according to CNN and Al Jazeera.
Rihanna, who lost her cousin to gun violence in Barbados, Caribbean, in 2017, has since been outspoken about gun control in America. She slammed Trump for his skewed priorities.
"Imagine a world where it's easier to get an AK47 than a visa! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists in America."
Rapper Cardi B blamed Trump for the mass shootings, calling those responsible "white supremacists" and Trump supporters on a mission to kill minority groups.
"What are you going to do to control some of your racist supporters?" she asked.
We have enough information already!Both of the shooters are white supremacist terrorist with intentions to kill minority’s .Law enforcement took rapid action but what are YOU going to do to control some of your RACIST SUPPORTERS? https://t.co/P4iYAJa34L— iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 4, 2019
John Legend added his voice to the growing outrage aimed at Trump.
When we condemn the racist venom coming from the President's mouth and point out the bigotry of his policies, it's not an academic question, it's not a political game, it's about life and death. The President regularly inspires killers. He is a part of the problem— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2019
My heart aches for El Paso and Dayton. Our nation is experiencing these traumas far too often and we need our leaders to take urgent action: take these weapons of war off the street and fight the evil ideology of white nationalism that motivates many of these terrorists.— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2019