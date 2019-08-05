Leisure

John Legend, Rihanna & Cardi B slam Donald Trump over Texas and Ohio shootings: 'He inspires killers'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 05 August 2019
US president Donald Trump.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis. File Photo

Musicians Rihanna, John Legend and Cardi B have taken to Twitter to air their frustrations and anger towards US President Donald Trump, following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio at the weekend.

Twenty people were killed in El Paso, Texas, while nine people were gunned down in Dayton, Ohio. In El Paso, 26 people were injured, while 27 were injured in Dayton, according to CNN and Al Jazeera.

Rihanna, who lost her cousin to gun violence in Barbados, Caribbean, in 2017, has since been outspoken about gun control in America. She slammed Trump for his skewed priorities. 

"Imagine a world where it's easier to get an AK47 than a visa! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists in America." 

Rapper Cardi B blamed Trump for the mass shootings, calling those responsible "white supremacists" and Trump supporters on a mission to kill minority groups.

"What are you going to do to control some of your racist supporters?" she asked. 

John Legend added his voice to the growing outrage aimed at Trump.

