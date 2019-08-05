John Legend, Rihanna & Cardi B slam Donald Trump over Texas and Ohio shootings: 'He inspires killers'

Musicians Rihanna, John Legend and Cardi B have taken to Twitter to air their frustrations and anger towards US President Donald Trump, following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio at the weekend.

Twenty people were killed in El Paso, Texas, while nine people were gunned down in Dayton, Ohio. In El Paso, 26 people were injured, while 27 were injured in Dayton, according to CNN and Al Jazeera.

Rihanna, who lost her cousin to gun violence in Barbados, Caribbean, in 2017, has since been outspoken about gun control in America. She slammed Trump for his skewed priorities.

"Imagine a world where it's easier to get an AK47 than a visa! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists in America."