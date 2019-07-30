Virtual dumpster a scary monster

Once, de-cluttering involved physical and dusty stuff.



Now, we’re so embroiled in technology, that the virtual dumpster has become a scarier monster than the tower of mouldering books in the corner - a pile of litter emails, half-digested files and lost invoices that could never properly replace old-fashioned paper trails...

