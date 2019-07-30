Leisure

Here's what's on Somizi's dedicated menu at Zuri Beach

By Masego Seemela - 30 July 2019
Somizi dedicates a menu at Zuri Beach Club
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

It's no secret that Somizi has a passion for food and recently he revealed that he's set to launch a cooking show and release a cookbook. 

Taking to Instagram a week ago Somizi announced the exciting news to fans.

He revealed that fans would get a sneak peek of what to expect when he took over the Zuri Beach Club in Margate. 

"Ladies and gents here’s yo chance to be one of the first to experience my culinary skills before I release my cook book and cooking TV show." 

Somizi also gave fans a glimpse of how he prepared the four-course meal for fans who turned up in their numbers. 

Here's what was on the menu that Somizi came up with. 

View this post on Instagram

Course 1 @zuribeachmargate

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

View this post on Instagram

Starters. @zuribeachmargate

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

