Here's what's on Somizi's dedicated menu at Zuri Beach
It's no secret that Somizi has a passion for food and recently he revealed that he's set to launch a cooking show and release a cookbook.
Taking to Instagram a week ago Somizi announced the exciting news to fans.
He revealed that fans would get a sneak peek of what to expect when he took over the Zuri Beach Club in Margate.
"Ladies and gents here’s yo chance to be one of the first to experience my culinary skills before I release my cook book and cooking TV show."
Somizi also gave fans a glimpse of how he prepared the four-course meal for fans who turned up in their numbers.
Here's what was on the menu that Somizi came up with.
The first leg of my cooking tour was a huge success. Thanks margate. I love u. Making my. Ew dreams come true pic.twitter.com/hxdRqW5Mu8— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) July 27, 2019