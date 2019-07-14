'I’m sorry guys' - Zodwa Wabantu apologises

Entertainer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu has used her show to apologise for the alleged homophobic comments she made last week.

This comes after she was stripped of her 2017 Drama Queen of the Year award by co-founder of the Feather Awards Thami Kotlolo.

"The feather awards prides itself in celebrating allies and lgbti individuals that push the agenda of acceptance and tolerance toward the LGBTIQ+ movement on various platforms of influence.

With that said, it is with great disappointment that the feathers awards confirms that Zodwa Wabantu is hereby stripped off the award that was conferred to her as an ally who symbolised freedom of expression, and challenged the status quo that often oppresses the marginalised," Kotlolo said in a statement.

Born Zodwa Libram, she trended the whole week last week for saying “gay people were silly”.

She further said they were fighting women forgetting that they had penises not vaginas.