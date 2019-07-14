Lions dedicate win to James Small

The Golden Lions dedicated their stirring 38-37 come-from-behind Currie Cup win over the Pumas to their fallen former star wing James Small.

The Lions were staring down the barrel at 21-37 with a quarter of an hour to go but they then showed the courage and sheer bloody mindedness that were hallmarks that made Small‚ who started and ended his career with the Lions‚ such a formidable force.

The match became a rallying point for the Lions after Small died of a heart attack last week.

“Especially for Dillon (Smit)‚” noted captain Ross Cronjé.

“He was very close with James.

"It was a big moment for him. Obviously there was a bit of talk before the game. (He was) one of the legends of South African rugby. We paid our respects. Obviously this win goes out to him‚” said Cronjé.