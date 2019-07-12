Winter Warmer: Keep on giving

With the coldest temperature in Port Elizabeth in 2019 so far recorded on June 7, when the mercury dropped to a chilly 2°C, The Herald and Weekend Post embarked on a campaign to encourage staff and readers to donate warm clothes and blankets to the less fortunate.

Charities around the Eastern Cape have had people knocking on their doors looking for shelter and blankets, as temperatures drop below freezing in many parts of the province.

Now, you can help spread some warmth this winter.

Readers willing to take the edge off the cold for the less fortunate can drop their “winter warmers” into the clearly marked boxes at The Herald offices at The Atrium in Ring Road, Greenacres, participating PostNet branches at The Acres, Sixth Avenue Shopping Centre in Walmer, Sunridge Park shopping centre, Metlife Plaza, Humerail Centre and Uitenhage, as well as at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre information desk.

Donations of clothes, blankets, beanies and scarves, among other things, are welcome up to July 31.

