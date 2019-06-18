Take edge off the cold for others

With the coldest temperature in Port Elizabeth in 2019 so far recorded on June 7, when the mercury dropped to a chilly 2°C, The Herald and Weekend Post embarked on a campaign to encourage staff and readers to donate warm clothes and blankets to the less fortunate.

Charities around the Eastern Cape have had people knocking on their doors looking for shelter and blankets, as temperatures drop below freezing in many parts of the province.

The Herald and Weekend Post editor Nwabisa Makunga said the Winter Warmer campaign was especially important in 2019, not only because we were heading into colder weather but because of the dire need in our communities.

“We have recently had a number of devastating fires which left so many families living in poverty especially vulnerable,” Makunga said.

“For this reason, we ask that our generous readers open their hearts and give what they can, be it warm clothes or blankets or anything to make this winter a little more bearable.”

Readers willing to take the edge off the cold for the less fortunate can drop their “winter warmers” into the clearly marked boxes at The Herald offices at The Atrium in Ring Road, Greenacres, participating PostNet branches at The Acres, Sixth Avenue Shopping Centre in Walmer, Sunridge Park shopping centre, Metlife Plaza, Humerail Centre and Uitenhage, as well as at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre information desk.

Donations of clothes, blankets, beanies and scarves, among other things, are welcome from Tuesday to July 31.