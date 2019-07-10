Return of the Queen! Bonang to host Miss SA & her bubbly is the official drink too!
Can we please just shut down 2019 and give it all to Bonang — Queen B is dominating like Caster at the races.
Just days after champopo range, House of BNG, was THE drink of the Durban July after-parties, sis has announced that it will also be the official celebration drink of the Miss SA pageant.
The Miss SA pageant will be broadcast live from the Sun Arena in Pretoria on August 9 and will be simulcast on M-Net and Mzansi Magic.
The show's organiser announced on Tuesday that Bonang will also be the host of this year's competition, after hosting it in 2018.
Bonang was over the moon and took to social media to share both announcements. She was soon flooded with messages of support and congratulations.
The future of the pageant was thrown into doubt earlier this year after delays in announcing this year's competition and Cell C withdrawing as a sponsor of the event.
Organisers told TshisaLIVE in April that the show would go ahead, despite the hurdles.
"The pageant is not cancelled. We are hoping to announce some exciting news soon regarding the 2019 contest," Sun International spokesperson Zoleka Skweyiya said at the time.
The pageant has since got new sponsors and its top 16 finalists will be announced at ceremony in Johannesburg on Thursday.