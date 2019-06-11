International watercolour exhibit biggest yet in SA

Eastern Cape administrator for the International Watercolour Society South Africa (IWSSA) Sheree Young urged artists to apply for Colors of the Rainbow Nation, the first international water-based art festival in this country.

“We are trying to grow the medium of watercolours in SA.

“So many people are afraid of watercolours, but they are huge overseas,” Young said.

“Membership of IWSSA is free but there is an entry fee for paintings.

“This will be the biggest watermedia exhibition of its kind in South African history.

“There will be artists from all over the world, workshops, free demos, art supply vendors, with samples and supplies for sale, that you can’t normally find in South Africa, ‘plein air’ opportunities, larger prizes than ever, and our biggest exhibition yet.

“We will be representing SA art to the world and introducing South Africans to the best international watercolourists in the world. We want to make South Africans proud of their country and art.”

The exhibition is in Somerset West at the Art Curator Gallery on Lourensford Wine Estate from September 3 to 10.

There also will be five days of workshops by top international artists Atanur Dogan, Amit Kapoor and Asuman Ongan Dogan.

“This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity, rarely presented in SA,” Young said.

IWSSA is the local branch of the international body, and aims to foster interaction between local and international artists, as well as to give SA watermedia artists an opportunity to take part in local and international exhibitions and competitions.

● Further information from Young, 083-397-5410, iwssa@reidsart.com, or visit the International Watercolor Society SA’s Facebook page.