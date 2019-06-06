‘Black in My Day’ kicks off on Bay stage

Mpho “Popps” Modikoane’s show ‘Black in My Day’ is on at the PE Opera House on Friday

PREMIUM

By Faith Mtwana -

Mpho “Popps” Modikoane’s nationwide comedy tour ‘Black in My Day’ kicks off at the PE Opera House on Friday

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.