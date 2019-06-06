Sjava pens sweet appreciation post to Nomzamo Mbatha

Sjava stepped away from the negatives vibes with which the entertainment industry is filled and sent the sweetest appreciation post to Nomzamo Mbatha for always encouraging him with positive words.

The multi-award-winning musician, a big winner at Saturday's 2019 Samas at Sun City, where Nomzamo was a host, took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards her.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for the love you always give me MaShandu. Every time I see you, or every time we converse, you leave me with words of encouragement and I am so grateful for that. Thank you, your existence really makes the world a better place," Sjava wrote.

While some tweeps felt the pair should get "together" ... at least on a film or something, many were just impressed by Sjava's humility.

Nomzamo also saw the tweet and responded to the Mqhele hitmaker, thanking him for his honesty and promising to support him and exalt his name whenever she could.

"Everything you do comes from a place of honesty. I will always support you and hold your name in high regard. Thank you, I will continue to support you," Nomzamo replied.