THEATRE
PE production of 'Cinderella' is full of fun and laughter
Alexander Road High School is having a ball with this musical and everyone is invited
The prince is having a ball and everyone is invited, so make your way to the Savoy Theatre for an evening filled with fun and laughter where Alexander Road High School is staging Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella until Saturday.
Staying true to the core narrative of the centuries-old fairy- tale, the story of Cinderella comes to life while also dealing with issues of social importance such as finding yourself in a world which is ever changing.
Directed by the greatly talented Greg Everard, the production proves that high school stage efforts are beyond worthy contenders for audiences’ appreciation.
Quick scene transitions, brilliant acting and mesmerising costume changes are just a few of the elements bringing the production to life.
Cinderella transports the audience to a setting both magical and sensational. Characters are well rounded, entertaining and relatable and the entire production is an inspiration.
Concepts of dreaming big, aspiring to be different and living up to your own expectations are skillfully explored, as are being true to yourself and embracing your own talents.
With a powerful voice which will evoke emotions in all the right ways, Sivu Wani as Crazy Marie from the woods, reveals herself as the timeless fairy godmother of the age-old fable, and is a delight to watch and listen to.
Faygn Prinsloo as the oppressive and controlling evil stepmother, Madame, has the audience in awe as she controls the stage and shines her star quality brightly.
Paired up together as the main characters, Rachael Saunders as Ella and Nathan van As at Prince Topher, share an on-stage chemistry which is both believable and admirable.
Both of these young actors display singing abilities well beyond their years.
Quirky and enjoyable to watch, Rachel Lategan and Georgia-Jo Palmer as Ella’s evil stepsisters Charlotte and Gabrielle, are highly entertaining and hilariously convincing.
The extended cast are thoroughly versed in their characterisations while showing off well-placed and paced dance moves.
Chireen Ferreira must be commended for the excellent choreography throughout.
The skillful and brilliant orchestra truly invokes the senses and rounds off a wonderful production no Bay theatre lover should miss.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is at the Savoy Theatre in Adcockvale until Saturday May 11.
- Shows start at 7.30pm with a 2pm matinee on Saturday. Tickets are on sale at Computicket at R95.