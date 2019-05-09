PE production of 'Cinderella' is full of fun and laughter

The prince is having a ball and everyone is invited, so make your way to the Savoy Theatre for an evening filled with fun and laughter where Alexander Road High School is staging Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella until Saturday.

Staying true to the core narrative of the centuries-old fairy- tale, the story of Cinderella comes to life while also dealing with issues of social importance such as finding yourself in a world which is ever changing.

Directed by the greatly talented Greg Everard, the production proves that high school stage efforts are beyond worthy contenders for audiences’ appreciation.

Quick scene transitions, brilliant acting and mesmerising costume changes are just a few of the elements bringing the production to life.

Cinderella transports the audience to a setting both magical and sensational. Characters are well rounded, entertaining and relatable and the entire production is an inspiration.

Concepts of dreaming big, aspiring to be different and living up to your own expectations are skillfully explored, as are being true to yourself and embracing your own talents.