Khaya Kepe’s recipe for loaded sweet potato

SPAR food ambassador and radio personality Khaya Kepe is adventurous in the kitchen but keeps it grounded at the same time, which is why we suspect you will love this unusual breakfast recipe which uses sweet potato as its base.

It’s a perfect base if you are planning to take part in the 5km or 10km race at the SPAR Women’s Challenge on Saturday May 4 at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand.

You may like to plan ahead, however, and do some kitchen prep the night before, unless you want a super-early start to race day!

LOADED BREAKFAST SWEET POTATO

Ingredients

2 medium Freshline sweet potatoes, skins washed (it is not necessary to peel)

2 medium Freshline bananas, peeled and sliced

¼ cup SPAR granola

2 tablespoons chia seeds

Handful blueberries

2 tablespoons nut butter of choice

Method

Pierce the sweet potato with a fork and then microwave for three to five minutes depending on the size – make sure you place sweet potato in a microwaveable dish and cover so that it steams and does not dry out.

Alternately, you can pre-heat the oven to 180°C then wrap the sweet potato in foil and bake for 35-40 minutes.

Once cooked, cut a slit down the centre of the sweet potato almost all the way down to the bottom of the skin. Mash the flesh slightly with a fork.

Top each with granola, banana slices, blue berries, chia seeds and drizzle with the nut butter.