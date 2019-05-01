Race day recipe: everything-but-the-kitchen-sink muffins

This is a classic home bake, filled with nutritious ingredients that make for a filling pre-race breakfast or post-race snack at the SPAR Women's Challenge on Saturday May 4.

Everything-but-the-kitchen-sink muffins, also known as morning glory muffins, are a portable snack but bear in the mind the high level of oil (no dairy is used).

This recipe makes a standard 12-tin tray of muffins.

Everything-but-the-kitchen-sink Muffins

Ingredients

2 cups of flour (white or brown)

¾ cup sugar (white or brown)

½ teaspoons salt

2/3 cup dessicated coconut

2 t baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

½ cup raisins or dried cranberries

1 apple, grated (do not peel the apple, just make sure it is washed)

½ cup sunflower seeds or chopped nuts (walnuts are good)

¼ cup black poppy seeds

2 large carrots, peeled and grated

3 extra large eggs

1 cup sunflower or canola oil

½ t vanilla essence

Method

Place raisins or cranberries in a small bowl of hot water to plump up.

Preheat oven to 180°C and prepare a 12-tin muffin pan. Either grease the holes well or use paper cases.

Coarsely grate the apple and carrots.

In a large bowl, mix the dry ingredients together. Then add the rest of the ingredients except the eggs, oil and vanilla essence.

In a separate smaller bowl beat together the eggs, oil and vanilla essence and gently mix into the main muffin bowl.

Do not overmix or the muffins will be heavy.

Spoon the mixture gently into the muffin pan and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the tops are domes and a skewer inserted comes out clean.