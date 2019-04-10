Recipe: Cape Malay dried red chilli blatjang

Cariema Isaacs delves into her Cape Malay heritage in her lavish new cookbook Spicy Odyssey which chronicles her love of spices.

She grew up cooking and baking in her grandmother’s kitchen in Bo-Kaap, the Cape Malay quarter in Cape Town and from an early age has always used spices.

Try her recipe for this rich red chutney, which has the name blatjang drawn from the Javanese sambal blachang.

Isaacs says there are two typs of blatjang: the fruity kind which South Africa knows from Mrs Balls, and a spicy, tangy version which is what this recipe makes. It is an essential accompaniment to fried fish in teh Cape Malay quarter.

Her recipe makes about 375ml (one and a half cups).