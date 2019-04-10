How mindfulness can improve parent well-being

Parenting can be a joy and a stress as author Noa Belling points out in her book The Mindful Body.

After all, it’s the nature of parenting that the many delights and joys we find in our children are interwoven with stresses, anxieties and frustrations that can drain from us, enormous amounts of physical, mental and emotional energy.

The somatic psychologist and author says that finding ways to top up our energy can make all the difference to our well-being and how we treat our children.

Noa describes a zone of well-being that we aspire to be living in. It’s also referred to as a zone of resilience or a window of tolerance.

“In this zone, we feel well and happy,’ she says.

“We feel cool, calm, collected and connected to others.

‘We feel like we can cope with life’s ups, downs and busyness.

“At these times, we’re effective at getting things done; we are well-attuned to our children; we rebound quickly from setbacks and if things get tough, we can more easily find creative ways to address our challenges.

“In the zone of well-being, we are the best version of ourselves.”

The reason for this increased capacity is that our brain is actually functioning better when we’re relaxed and feeling well.

We have better access to the more evolved parts of our brains, which helps us think intelligently and creatively, and make better choices.

By contrast, when we’re outside our zone of well-being, feeling overwhelmed, out of control or really angry or upset; we are flooded with stress hormones and the primitive brain parts take over to offer urgent survival responses such as fight or flight.

“Parents can recognise this in outbursts shouted with full fury, such as: “I have had enough of this! Go to your room! Stop or there is no iPad for a week! Or even perhaps, smacking your child or lashing out with insults,” Belling says.

“From our brain’s point of view, when we feel this way it overrides our rational intelligence as well as our ability to think creatively, to see the bigger picture and to come from a place of love.