Steve Hofmeyr calls criticism amid show boycotts 'fake news'

As corporate sponsors continue to distance themselves from the Afrikaans Is Groot music event over its decision to include Steve Hofmeyr in the lineup, the musician has told followers on social media he has been barred from speaking.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was one of the most prominent voices in calls for sponsors like Coca-Cola, DStv, Toyota and MTN to boycott Steve's shows after a tweet from the musician in 2014 resurfaced on social media late last week. In the tweet, Steve claimed black people were the "architects of apartheid".

MTN announced they had withdrawn their sponsorship from the event and said it was not in line with their objective of trying to "connect South Africans and bring people together".

Afriforum on Wednesday challenged MTN over the decision and questioned the organisation's standing on the "personal views of artists performing at the music festival".

Coca-Cola told TshisaLIVE it was approached to partner with Afrikaans Is Groot but declined. It distanced itself from the event and said it had enquired as to why it was advertised as a sponsor. Its logo has since been removed.

In a statement, Toyota said it would not withdraw its sponsorship, but said the creative process of the events it sponsors is not part of the contractual agreement.

Steve was hit with more bad news when Emerald Resort and Casino announced that after taking "advice and discussions with concerned parties" it cancelled the Afrikaans in die Vaal concert featuring the star.