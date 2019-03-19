Bay crafters invited to submit work for Ironman expo

Nelson Mandela Bay crafters are invited to submit work for April’s Ironman Health and Fitness Expo, with the deadline 9am on Wednesday March 20.

If successful, the crafts will go on show at the Nelson Mandela Bay Craft Village as part of the expo running at the Boardwalk in Summerstrand over the Ironman weekend of April 4 to 6.

Crafters are invited to submit work that markets the Bay, such as clothing, hats, bags, shoes, accessories, homeware and other items.

They must be able to make a minimum of 20 of each design and the retail price should be between R50 and R400.

Selection will be at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum in Park Drive.

More information from Emma O’Brien, 041-506-2000 or email eobrien@mandelametro.gov.za