SA's breast milk bank helps to save lives

New mums are told “breast is best” for feeding their babies but what happens when they cannot breastfeed?

That is why the Association for Dietetics in South Africa wants to spread awareness of the importance of a bank with a difference: the breastmilk bank.

The breastmilk bank is probably the most altruistic banking system in the world. Healthy, lactating moms express and donate their excess breastmilk. The milk is tested and pasteurised, and then distributed to neo-natal intensive care units around the country, where it is used to feed the most vulnerable babies.

Every year, donated breastmilk saves the lives of thousands of vulnerable babies in South Africa. Eight out of 100 babies in the country are born prematurely and, every year, approximately 11,000 premature babies die from preventable infections and complications.

“All babies have immature immune systems,” says Abby Courtenay, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for ADSA (the Association for Dietetics in South Africa).

“Breastfeeding plays a vital role in transferring not just nutrients but antibodies and other immune-boosting properties to an infant to strengthen the immune system and protect them against infections.

“This is why breastmilk is the perfect first food, and why the World Health Organisation recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life.”