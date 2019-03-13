Sundowns go three points clear as Maritzburg's struggles deepen

Emiliano Tade scored early and Lebohang Maboe netted against his old club as 10-man Mamelodi Sundowns went top of the Absa Premiership table again on Tuesday, winning their catch up game against bottom placed Maritzburg United to open up a three point lead.

The 2-1 victory at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg means Sundowns are now comfortably placed to retain their title, sitting above Orlando Pirates and the rest of the chasing pack.

Maritzburg remain bottom with only six games left, although they gave a good account of themselves even if the gulf in quality between the two sides was all too obvious at times.

Fortune Makaringe reduced the deficit with eight minutes to go to set up a grandstand finish but Sundowns held out despite playing the last 30 minutes with one man short after Gaston Sirino was sent off.