Ex MK veterans plagued by poor workmanship in houses
Dozens of freedom fighters who fought against apartheid are living in cracked and crumbling government houses plagued with shoddy workmanship, on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth. The activists, made up of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla), Azanian National Liberation Army (Azanla) veterans and others, are up in arms as many of the houses did not adhere to the specifications outlined in a memorandum of understanding (MOU).
