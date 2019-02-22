SKINNERBEK | Bay artists wax lyrical at event

Local poets hold flag high at Fresh Poetry do

PREMIUM

Darlings! If I didn’t know better, I would swear 2019 was a bolt of lightning in disguise. Can you believe we’re almost wrapping up the second month of this year while it feels like it was just yesterday that we yelled “Happy New Year!” Anywho, hopping on the fast-moving train, your gossip gal was at the Fresh Poetry event held at the Athenaeum on Friday and, to my surprise, the crowd presence was quite solid for a poetry event on a Friday night.

