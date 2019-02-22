Proteas disappointed in their first innings effort

PREMIUM

Batsman Aiden Markram admitted South Africa were disappointed in their first innings effort with the bat on day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday. Markram scored 60 as the Proteas limped to 222 all out in their first innings after choosing to bat first.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.