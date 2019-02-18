'Idols SA' pop-up auditions head to PE

Pop-up auditions for Idols SA season 15 will be held at Dolphin's Leap Conference and Events Centre in Port Elizabeth from 9am on Saturday February 23.

Talented singers aged between 16 and 30 are invited to grab the opportunity with both hands to stand a chance to be SA's next singing star.

Minors are required to have written consent from parents or legal guardian(s).

Registration for the auditions starts at 8am and hopefuls are to bring their ID or alternative proof of identification, water to stay hydrated and food.

Contestants must note:

Hopefuls who auditioned in previous seasons are allowed to re-enter, but not anyone from a previous Top 10.

Hopefuls may sing their own song but are advised to have a second known option

All auditions which make it to the judges' round will be screened on Idols Extra, Channel 199 on DStv and will also be available on idolssa.tv

A premiere date for Idols SA season 15 and the complete prize package are yet to be communicated.

Visit www.idolssa.tv for more information.