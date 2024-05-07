It's the Simple Truth: Checkers makes eating better easier for you

It's all about real, wholesome ingredients you can trust. We're talking no artificial colourants, flavours or mystery additives you can’t even pronounce.

A simple start is a good start

There are mornings and then there are good mornings — a good morning starts with a nutritious breakfast that doesn’t compromise on taste.

So, whether you’re starting your morning gluten-free with Simple Truth Coconut and Flaxseed Porridge, training for your next big milestone with Simple Truth High Protein Wholegrain Cereal or making sure your children stay fuller for longer with a warm bowl of Simple Truth Wholegrain Rolled Oats, you’re off to a really good start.

Get past “what’s for lunch?”

If you could get a rand for every time you’ve been asked or even asked yourself that question, you’d be a millionaire. So, if lunchtime discussion fatigue has you in its grip, Simple Truth has a delicious solution, with everything from gluten-free rolls and bread to great snacks such as Salted Caramel Coconut Strips — perfect for any lunch box.

Conquer cravings the healthy way

Feeling that familiar afternoon slump? Before you reach for the regular, try something that will truly combat the sweet or salty craving and give you the energy you need to make it through the rest of the day with Simple Truth’s assortment of better-for-you snacks. Ditch the neon-coloured fruit chews and greasy chips for delicious Fruit Gums, Roasted Nuts, Protein Balls and Dipped Almonds.

Dinnertime disaster averted

Weeknight meals don't have to be a race against bedtime while trying to figure out what to cook. Simple Truth offers a variety of delicious options to satisfy every dietary need.

Think Taco Tuesdays made easy with vegan tortillas, impressive (yet fuss-free) dinners with free-range chicken and gluten-free pastas. And if the cooking bug doesn’t bite at all, you could always reach for a feel-good portion of ready-to-eat Plant-Based Aubergine Melanzane Parmigiana.

Hosting without fuss

Entertaining guests? If the answer is yes, it’s usually followed by a flurry of follow-up questions, such as “What should I make?”, “How much should I make?”, “Does anyone have a special dietary requirement?” — and that’s all before the entertaining has even started.

When it comes to entertaining, it’s a lot more enjoyable when you work smarter and not harder. Simple Truth offers a variety of tasty, better-for-you, ready-made dishes that you can feel good about serving to your family and friends, from Creamy Spinach and Butternut, Cheesy Mixed Veggies with Béchamel Sauce and a Medley of Greens with Basil Pesto Butter to a hearty Plant-Based Curry Pie.

Power to the plants

Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian or just interested in trying a meatless weeknight dinner alternative, Simple Truth has you spoilt for choice.

Now there’s no excuse not to enjoy those convenient and comforting classics like a burger, hot dog or protein-packed curry and rice with products like Plant-Based Chicken-Style Pieces, Plant-Based Burger Patties, and a variety of Plant-Based Sausages.

What’s more, Simple Truth plant-based meat alternatives are also free from additives like artificial colourants and MSG.

Live a little greener, too

The Simple Truth range goes beyond just your plate. It offers a whole line of planet-friendly products, including multipurpose cleaners that will keep your home sparkling, eco-friendly wet wipes that are the perfect gentle cleanser when removing makeup or cleaning up those little messes from baby, and fabric softeners to keep your laundry smelling fresh.

Checkers believes that making better choices should be easier for customers. A shopping trip should not be consumed by wondering what’s inside the packaging of the products you buy, or what’s inside the stuff inside the package you buy, or even what the package of the stuff you buy is actually made of — that’s just exhausting.

So, look out for the distinctive green Simple Truth label in all Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores nationwide to simply start living better, today.

This article was sponsored by Checkers.