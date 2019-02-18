Seven arrested for public violence at Mangosuthu University of Technology

Seven students were arrested for public violence at the strife-torn Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Durban on Monday.

This follows protest action at the Umlazi campus, where students blockaded the entrance to the institution with boulders and bricks and allegedly overturned a car.

Metro police spokesman Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad told TimesLIVE that seven people had been arrested for acts of public violence at the campus.

Meanwhile management met with student representative council (SRC) members on Monday to discuss various demands.

The university said in a statement: "Executive management has subsequently met with the students and will regroup and meet them at 12pm."