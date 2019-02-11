A moving carousel cake & a Chanel handbag - Stormi’s 1st birthday bash was levels

Next time we have a birthday party, please can we be blessed with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's budget? They threw a bash for their one-year-old daughter over the weekend that was pure #LifeGoals.

At one, little Stormi is probably still trying to figure out how to count her toes, and what shouldn't be eaten but she had a party that was so extra it had many adults green with envy.

With rides, a butterfly garden, inflatable jumping castles and dancing pixies - it was literally like partying in another world.

And the internet was totally here for it.

Here are just three epic moments from the party that had us taking stock of our lives.

THE DECOR

The party was turned into a replica of daddy Travis Scott's Astroworld. Except this was Stormi World, obvs.

It made going to Spur for a free birthday ice cream look like a waste.