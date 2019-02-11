A moving carousel cake & a Chanel handbag - Stormi’s 1st birthday bash was levels
Next time we have a birthday party, please can we be blessed with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's budget? They threw a bash for their one-year-old daughter over the weekend that was pure #LifeGoals.
At one, little Stormi is probably still trying to figure out how to count her toes, and what shouldn't be eaten but she had a party that was so extra it had many adults green with envy.
With rides, a butterfly garden, inflatable jumping castles and dancing pixies - it was literally like partying in another world.
And the internet was totally here for it.
Here are just three epic moments from the party that had us taking stock of our lives.
THE DECOR
The party was turned into a replica of daddy Travis Scott's Astroworld. Except this was Stormi World, obvs.
It made going to Spur for a free birthday ice cream look like a waste.
Me sneaking into Stormi’s birthday party pic.twitter.com/frEbnR7O1q— ... (@_ssa99) February 10, 2019
watching Stormi’s birthday party on Ig like: pic.twitter.com/tQALndwhMc— kimberly (@idkkimberly) February 10, 2019
Me watching videos of Stormi’s birthday party #StormiWorld pic.twitter.com/abpIxJOMlw— Austin Carlile (@AustinJCarlile) February 10, 2019
THE GIFTS
Forget about dolls or tea sets, DJ Khaled gave Stormi her first Chanel handbag.
So how many diapers does this handbag fit in it?
DJ Khaled gave stormi a Chanel bag for her birthday. She’s 1 years old dawg pic.twitter.com/50AYMCTjvK— Seth?? (@Bptseth) February 10, 2019
When DJ khaled pulled out that mini Chanel bag for Stormi pic.twitter.com/R7ZtbgopeZ— sydizzlemynizzl (@sydizzlemynizzl) February 10, 2019
LOOOOOOOL stormi’s face when dj khaled pulled out the baby Chanel bag ffs pic.twitter.com/gH0dyJ3ifC— sink rat (@shreksgal) February 10, 2019
THE CAKE
What's a lavish party without a moving cake, though? I mean... it's a must.
Stormi's cake had a mini carousel on it and enough decorative flowers to fill a florist.
That time we had to buy our own cake for our birthday, and it was on special at Checkers.
We’re just gonna ignore the fact that Stormi had a working carousel on top of her cake?! ? pic.twitter.com/wSc2JQBK6a— Raziel (@AngelRay95) February 10, 2019
Stormi birthday cake was moving tho ... how do you even make a cake move it was a freaking ? carousel !!!!!— Pkay? (@milasworldd) February 10, 2019
Now I have to ramp up my kids birthday parties by $10,000,000. Thanks #stormi and #stormiworld. Lemme just throw this homemade unicorn cake in the garbage right now. Lol— Kham Persaud (@tynkrbell83) February 10, 2019
Whether you liked it or not, Kylie didn't care.
She took to Instagram to tell everyone straight: She had to go "all out" for her baby.