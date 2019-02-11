WATCH LIVE | Back in hot seat: Vytjie Mentor cross-examined at state capture inquiry

Former ANC member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor will be returning to the stand at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

She will complete her evidence and be cross-examined by the lawyers of Duduzane Zuma and Fana Hlongwane.

During her testimony at the Zondo Commission last year, Mentor said that Zuma had introduced her to Hlongwane.

However she later backtracked with her lawyers sending a letter to the commission saying that this was in fact, an "error".

"After our client's appearance before the commission she decided to view images [of Hlongwane] on the internet. After reflection on those images she has come to realise that they are not of the person she was introduced to [by Zuma] on the Emirates flight."