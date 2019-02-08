IN MEMES | Wag n' bitjie? Who unleashed the Afrikaans on my TL?

It's such an extreme sport to be a South African guys. All it takes is one person to start something and the whole country is speaking or tweeting in Afrikaans.

And most of them don't even know why!

We were all here minding our own business and watching the Sona on Thursday night when all of a Sunday, our timelines were filled with Jan was skopping the bal and die hond was blaffing.

Although Afrikaans was already dominating the TL before the Sona, it obviously began to swing in that direction once the speech started.

Many believe that Afrikaans twitter became a thing when president Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about the recent oil discovery in Mzansi and people wanted to get ready by practicing the language in preparation for the land negotiations.

Of course, Twitter took it a bit further and changed their DP's to veteran National Party members and other famous Afrikaans mense... you know just for ambiance!

But most of the tweets were 'Donoring the Afrikaans language because it was donderday'. LOL