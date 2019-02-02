Edgar Muzah and Friends to perform at Cape Town International Jazz Fest
Bay winners of the espAfrika’s espYoungLegends to share stage with greats
Bay band Edgar Muzah and Friends have won espAfrika’s espYoungLegends online competition, earning themselves a slot to perform at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival in March.
