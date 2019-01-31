Lerato K shades celebs who haven’t spoken out on #OpenUpTheIndustry
Lerato Kganyago has laughed off suggestions that she is overly emotional about the #OpenUpTheIndustry debate because she is threatened by fresh talent, suggesting that it was those celebs who were silent who had perhaps held the biggest threat.
Lerato was one of the most vocal celebs on the topic this week but was accused by a follower of being a "gatekeeper" preventing some from getting into the industry.
The critic suggested that other celebs hadn't bothered to respond because they were not the ones blocking access.
Wena Girl this thing has hit hard, very hard on you neh, a nerve was antagonized very much???— #paymakate (@raulsekwati1) January 30, 2019
Celebrities who aren't gate keepers are keeping quite because they know they aren't gate keeping.
Lerato has never been one to shy away from an argument and immediately set the follower straight, shading other celebs in the process.
"No boo! Let me tell you the truth, they are silent because they don’t give a damn about you all, and they still going to be taking more gigs."
Lerato added that people would continue "attacking" her for her one TV gig because they "feared" their favourite celebs.
She went on to share how she's been opening up the industry by hiring six people to work for he and warned the haters not to come for her.
I’ve got at least 6 people that work under me and I pay salaries to! Every month! I’m the LAST person you want to come for my DEAR! https://t.co/pMNL1Ergk4— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) January 30, 2019
Meanwhile comedian and Uyang'thanda Na presenter Moshe Ndiki has tried to defuse anger around the lack of opportunities for young talent, claiming that artists don't book themselves.
This whole , open up the Industry yourself is quite condescending more so I feel like kugezelwa the same people that put us up there( supporters and people that admire our craft). It’s not easy guys . And it’s not targeted at artists also cause lord knows we don’t book ourselves.— Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) January 30, 2019
You can’t deny the whole follower based model.— Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) January 30, 2019
Also can’t take away from the people that are really talented .. it’s just a eish topic I wish I could articulate kakuhle.
All I can say is , keep trying till you’re in and once you’re in make it better for those oustide.♥️