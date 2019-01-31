These are the officials implicated in the PIC inquiry so far

Several Public Investment Corporation executives are among the individuals implicated at the inquiry into the country's state-owned asset manager.

Headed by retired Supreme Court of Appeal judge Lex Mpati, the commission began on January 21 after allegations of deal-making involving political connections, as well as allegations against the PIC's former head Dan Matjila.



Here are some of the implicated people at the PIC inquiry:



Dan Matjila

Allegations against the former PIC head surfaced in a series of e-mails from a fictitious whistle-blowing email account.



The emails alleged that Matjila was involved in a romantic relationship with Pretty Louw and that Matjila had inappropriately arranged a loan for Louw from the PIC's corporate social investment programme.

The former chair has also been accused of asking a business owner, who received PIC funding, to also extend a loan to Louw.



Ayo Technology and PIC officials



The PIC invested R4.3bn in Iqbal Surve's Ayo Technology Solutions when the company listed on the JSE, for a 29% stake.



According to PIC's head of listed investments Fidelis Madavo, the investment committee that reviewed Ayo Technology's transactions was chaired by Matjila.



At the inquiry, evidence leader advocate Jannie Lubbe announced that Madavo was suspended with immediate effect over the PIC's transaction with Ayo Technology. Assistant asset manager Victor Seanie was also suspended.