‘Dinner for One’ back on the stage

The seasonal comedy sketch Dinner For One will be staged as a fundraiser for the Animal Anti-Cruelty League at the Victoria Park Bowling Club on Saturday January 26.

Pemads presented the sketch at its awards night on January 12 but the production team decided to stage it a second time this month for those not able to attend that ceremony.

The black-and-white film of the play is a regular attraction on television screens around the world at New Year, particularly in German-speaking countries.

Dinner For One was recorded in Germany in 1963 and is also known as The 90th Birthday.

It starred Freddie Frinton as James the butler and May Warden as his mistress Miss Sophie, enjoying a meal with four of Miss Sophie’s friends.

The problem is that, due to Miss Sophie's considerable age, she has outlived all of her friends, and so her equally aged manservant James makes his way around the table, impersonating each of the guests in turn.

Miss Sophie selects drinks to accompany each dish on the four-course menu – sherry with soup, white wine with fish, champagne with chicken and then port with the dessert.

And although Miss Sophie enjoys her tipple each round, the hapless James finds himself raising (and emptying) his glass four times per course, to great humorous effect.

The play will be at 7pm and tickets are R65 each, on sale through Hilary on WhatsApp, 083-635-6995.