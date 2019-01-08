Gallery: stars on Golden Globes red carpet

A year ago, the Golden Globes red carpet was a total blackout as Hollywood’s A-listers drew attention to the problem of sexual harassment in entertainment and other industries.

On Sunday, the message remained, but the sartorial choices were far more diverse. Here is a look at some trends from the Globes, the first showbiz awards gala of 2019:

Every colour of the rainbow was on display at the Beverly Hilton, from the canary yellow on winner Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs Maisel“) and nominee Claire Foy (“First Man”) to the bold blue-green gown worn by presenter Allison Janney.