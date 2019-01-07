BOOKS

Review: Every Colour of You by Amelia Mandeville

Eleanor Douglas-Meyers reviews Every Colour of You by Amelia Mandeville Every Colour of You is a heart-wrenching, beautiful debut novel from 21-year-old YouTuber Amelia Mandeville. In an unlikely love story touching on the unromantic topics of grief, depression and attempted suicide, Mandeville manages to find beauty in these heart-breaking topics.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.