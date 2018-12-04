Not content with just dominating world music and getting involved in fashion‚ Black Coffee is also out to conquer the world of film.

The star recently lent his talent to local comedian Kagiso Lediga’s new film, Matwetwe, as executive producer.

Matwetwe tells the coming-of-age story of two best friends who have just finished matric and have one hell of a New Year’s Eve in Atteridgeville.

Their adventures include scoring a big deal‚ dodging a gangster and winning over a girl.

Matwetwe officially opens in local cinemas early in 2019, but premiered at the inaugural Africa Rising Film Festival, in Johannesburg, recently.

Lediga said it was an incredible moment for all those associated with the film.

“It was great to see all our hard work finally on screen and being appreciated.”

He said that Black Coffee was an important reason for the film’s success.

“He helped finance the project and gave creative input. He has been great and even helped with the soundtrack.”

Although he would not spill the beans on how much money Black Coffee contributed‚ Lediga revealed that the collaboration started when he approached Black Coffee to get involved in the film.

“He said I should send him something to show him what it was about,” he said.

“It blew him away and he’s been hands-on since. It’s been great working with him.”

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has been promoting the film‚ leading to speculation that he, too, was part of the soundtrack.

But Lediga said this was not the case.

“I saw he was mentioned by some people talking about the film, but he is not part of it.

“He supports it‚ which we appreciate‚ but he does not feature on the soundtrack.”