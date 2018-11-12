COMPETITION
Win a copy of 'A Hyena's Tail'
Max Hoppe and Jeannine Dickie have more tales from the waterhole in store
Max Hoppe and Jeannine Dickie now at work on the next children's book
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.