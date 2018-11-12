Caster Semenya cleans up at awards

Multiple Olympic and world champion Caster Semenya stole the show at the South African Sports Awards in Bloemfontein on Sunday night, walking away as the Sports Star and Sportswoman of the Year.

Semenya was also nominated for the People’s Choice Award, where she was up against swimmer Chad le Clos, long jumper Luvo Manyonga, Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau and WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete.

The winner had not yet been decided at the time of going to print.

The middle-distance star is South Africa’s most prolific medal-winner in athletics‚ having won Olympic 800m gold in 2012 and 2016 and world championship 800m gold in 2009‚ 2011 and 2017.

She also won a world championship bronze in the 1,500m in 2017.

Semenya‚ the Diamond League 800m champion in 2018‚ also took the Commonwealth Games 800m and 1,500m double in Australia in 2018 and the 400m and 800m crowns at the African championships in Nigeria.

The other major winner was Le Clos, who was named the Sportsman of the Year, having fended off strong challenges from WBA and Ring Magazine light-flyweight champion Hekkie Budler and Manyonga.

Commonwealth Games 100 and 200m breaststroke champion Tatjan Schoenmaker was named the newcomer of the year and overcame competition from fellow swimmer Minke Janse van Rensburg and sprinter Luxolo Adam.

The Sportsman with disability award went to Mdodozi Ntutu, and Anrune Liebenberg walked away with the Sportswoman with disability, while the team of the year went to Banyana Banayana, who have qualified for the African Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana.

Awards Winners

Sports star of the year: Caster Semenya

Sportsman of the year: Chad Le Clos

Sportswoman of the year: Caster Semenya

Sportsman of the year with disability: Mdodozi Ntutu

Sportswoman of the year with disability: Anrune Liebenberg

Team of the year: Banyana Banyana

Newcomer of the year: Tatjan Schoenmaker

Coach of the year: Samuel Sepeng

Volunteer of the year: Linda Hlophe

Indigenous games team of the year: Morabaraba Team

The Recreation body of the year: Mavu Sport Development

National Federation of the year: Softball

School team of the year:St. Benedict’s College

Developing school of the year: Machakela-Mamodibo Secondary School

Sport Administrator of the year: Virginia Mabaso