Recipe | braai with mighty meaty mushrooms

Serves 2-4

Ingredients

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp chilli powder or cayenne pepper

1 tsp salt

1 clove garlic, crushed

1½ tsp ginger, freshly grated or good store-bought prepared

150g plain yoghurt

500g fresh button or portabellini mushrooms, cleaned

4 wooden skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes

2 green peppers, cut into 2,5cm squares

1 onion, cut into 2cm petals

olive oil

handful coriander leaves

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Method

1. In a large ziplock bag, combine ground coriander, cumin, turmeric, paprika, chilli or cayenne, salt, garlic, ginger and yoghurt. Mix thoroughly. 2. Add mushrooms, making sure they are coated with the marinade. Set aside for 30 minutes to one hour.

3. Thread onto skewers, interleaving with green pepper squares and onion petals. Brush green pepper and onion with olive oil and braai the skewers, turning often, until done to your liking, about 12 minutes.

4. Serve with coriander leaves and lemon wedges.

