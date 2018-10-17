12 top trends from Paris Fashion Week

Finally, clothes that remind us of the progress we have made.

Bleached denim, scarf prints, feathers and serious debate. Here are the key updates you need for your spring wardrobe, say a glossy posse of those in the know.

The Telegraph’s fashion team – Lisa Armstrong, Sasha Slater, Victoria Moss, Bethan Holt, Sophie Warburton – take a keen look at the trends emerging from Paris Fashion Week.

After years of kicking the can down the moral high-road, this has been the season when womenswear designers have consciously grappled with what ought to have been a central concern all along: how to equip a 21st-century woman with clothes for everyday life.

For years, fashion hasn’t really stepped up to that plate.

Too busy perhaps, focusing on global hegemony, the next It bag or trainer, chasing after red carpet trophies and pandering to a porny aesthetic that began as a semi-ironic affectation, complete with half-baked twittering about female “empowerment”.

But the past month of international shows has thrown up some unexpected moments of optimism.

And now there are glimmers of grace, elegance – not that strained, high maintenance Melania Trump kind – ease, movement, colour . . . there have been a lot of clothes to remind us of the progress we have made.