Valley Market on at Chicky’s Yard

Port Elizabeth’s popular Valley Market returns to the Baakens Valley on Saturday October 6.

It will be held at Chicky’s Yard (and not at its previous venue of the Tramways building).

The Valley Market is a showcase of local foodies with offerings ranging from gourmet burgers, seafood paella and artisanal pizza, to potato rostis and colourful vegan Buddha bowls.

There will be craft beer and wine and bubbly on sale.

The market will start at 9am and ends at 2pm.

Entry is R10 per person and all proceeds go to local charity, Love Story NPO.

Further information from Love Story, www.lovestory.org.za, or call Elaine Watson, 079-444-5666.