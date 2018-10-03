Safety first in cycle tour

Organisers go to great lengths to secure roads

In its 34th year of existence, The Herald Continental Cycle Tour is still one of the few races in SA that offers road closures on race days, on Saturday and Sunday February 23-24 2019. “Road safety is and always has been our number one priority,” road race director Julie Briggs said. “Detailed meetings take place months before the time with all parties, including the traffic department, our medical team, our safety officer, marshals and our road closure team.

