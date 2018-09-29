Top classical talent in ‘A Night at the Opera’

The popular A Night at the Opera returns to the Savoy Theatre in Adcockvale next week.

The Port Elizabeth Gilbert & Sullivan Society (G&S) introduced Bay audiences to the acclaimed A Night at the Opera concert series and numerous audiences have been left in awe of the classical talent available right here in Port Elizabeth. Due to popular demand A Night at the Opera is now a regular event on the G&S programme, with the 2018 edition featuring an exciting new programme and cast.

Liske Hemingway once again leads the cast as well as performing director duties. This shining star on the local music scene represented the Bay as a finalist in both the Mimi Coertse and Unisa scholarship competitions.

Joining Hemingway will be G&S classical stars, the award-winning Khuselo Gqiba and Angela Freer, as well as Akhona Nkumanda and Amanda Engelbrecht, who recently featured in Westering High School’s West Side Story. The cast also includes Lucretia Sikwebu, Luke Erasmus, Sibongile Ponasi, Lollie Mafeke, Charlandi Hattingh and Kululekani Tose in a stellar line-up of up-and-coming classical singers.

A Night at the Opera runs for three shows only on Friday and Saturday October 5 and 6 at 7.30pm, and at 2pm on October 6. Tickets for evening performances are R100 (R720 for a table or group of eight). There is a family discount on all tickets for the Saturday matinee at R80 each. Patrons may choose either cabaret-style seating at tables or row seating for each performance. The Savoy has a full service cash bar and coffee bar.

Bookings are at Computicket or contact Rose on 072-906-1977 or e-mail: rose@salarybase.co.za